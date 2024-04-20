HTLF Bank Invests $388,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

