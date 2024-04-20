Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

