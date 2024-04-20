Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Shares Down 0.4%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20. 1,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

