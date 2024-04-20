WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares Up 1.9%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.18. 10,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 109,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

WISeKey International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

