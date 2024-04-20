holoride Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,532.38 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, holoride has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $68,532.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.80 or 0.04792140 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,926,890 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01295871 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $74,574.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

