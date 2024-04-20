Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $38.80 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004584 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.