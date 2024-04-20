Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRCL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 444,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after buying an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

