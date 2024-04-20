Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $31.33 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

