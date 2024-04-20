Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Up 2.2 %

AATG stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,900.00. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Moorhouse acquired 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £9,973.72 ($12,415.93). 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

