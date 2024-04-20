Head to Head Comparison: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Nanophase Technologies -11.75% -112.49% -13.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Nanophase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.30 million 1.42 -$4.39 million ($0.08) -12.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanophase Technologies.

70.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FOMO and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.78, meaning that its share price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOMO beats Nanophase Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles. It also provides skin care formulations with mineral-based UV protection under the under the Solésence brand; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

