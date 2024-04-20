Wanchain Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,893,106 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

