Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

DFLI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 794,975 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.