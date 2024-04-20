OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 371,978 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.83 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

