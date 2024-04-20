Research Analysts Set Expectations for Super League Enterprise, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Super League Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Super League Enterprise’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 188.40% and a negative net margin of 120.94%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ SLE opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Super League Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Super League Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

