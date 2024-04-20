Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

