Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,941,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 4,884,189 shares.The stock last traded at $76.49 and had previously closed at $76.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.