Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,941,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 4,884,189 shares.The stock last traded at $76.49 and had previously closed at $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 543,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

