John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 42,723 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the quarter. American Software comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,761. The company has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

See Also

