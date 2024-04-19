Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,169,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

