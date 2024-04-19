Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. 628,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

