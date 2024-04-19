Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,595 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,259. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

