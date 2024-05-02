Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 732 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

