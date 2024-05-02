Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

