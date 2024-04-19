Substratum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001243 USD and is down -65.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

