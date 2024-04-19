Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.8 %

SLB traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $50.02. 4,988,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,118,729. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

