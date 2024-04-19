Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

NASDAQ:BSMO remained flat at $24.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

