Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 66711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

