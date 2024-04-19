Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,518. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

