Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 286.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U-Haul Price Performance

UHAL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.