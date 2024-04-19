Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.