Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for 1.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. 17,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $312.55. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

