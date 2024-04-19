Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,822,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $3,379,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

PLOW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.98. 89,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $505.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

