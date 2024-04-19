Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,443 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

