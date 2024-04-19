CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 223,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 300,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

