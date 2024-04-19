Schear Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.07. 3,840,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,356. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

