Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.57.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CU traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,082. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. Insiders own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

