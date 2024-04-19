crvUSD Price Up 0.4% This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.42 million and $32.32 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99789175 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $34,111,223.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.