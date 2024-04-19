Zhang Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,854 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,772. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.