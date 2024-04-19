Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 23,046,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,820,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

