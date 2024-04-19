Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

