National Bankshares Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.39.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.43. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.