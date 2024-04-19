Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,541. The stock has a market cap of $553.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

