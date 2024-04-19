Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 214,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 879,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.