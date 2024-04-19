Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.96).

Castelnau Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.77.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.