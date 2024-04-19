Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $68,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.40. 478,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,246. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.88.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.