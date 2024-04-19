Beldex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.49 or 0.04777293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,184,259 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,804,259 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

