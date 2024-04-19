The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.80. The company had a trading volume of 631,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.64 and its 200-day moving average is $297.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

