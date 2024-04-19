Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.