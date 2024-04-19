Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $204.00 at Bank of America

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. The company had a trading volume of 692,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

