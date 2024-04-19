Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

