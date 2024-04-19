Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. 897,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.